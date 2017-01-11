The Internet’s Biggest Emotional Breakdown Reactions To President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Obama Farewell Is Emotional

Tuesday night was President Obama’s farewell speech. It’s been eight years of the President and his greatness, so saying goodbye was hard. Really hard. Especially when this happened.

Pres. Obama wipes away a tear as he thanks and praises the First Lady during his Farewell Address. pic.twitter.com/FAninUpAe6 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 11, 2017

No, we can’t cope at all. The whole internet felt the same way and had meltdowns during his whole speech. So to help us all cope, let’s look at all the emotional reactions.