The Internet’s Biggest Emotional Breakdown Reactions To President Obama’s Farewell Speech

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-40-15-pm

Obama Farewell Is Emotional

Tuesday night was President Obama’s farewell speech. It’s been eight years of the President and his greatness, so saying goodbye was hard. Really hard. Especially when this happened.

No, we can’t cope at all. The whole internet felt the same way and had meltdowns during his whole speech. So to help us all cope, let’s look at all the emotional reactions.

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-53-55-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-57-01-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-44-21-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-40-03-pm

    <
    >
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122232425
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus