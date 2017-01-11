Russians Leak Damaging Info On Donald Trump

A document has been circulating throughout Washington, claiming that y’all’s new president not only has deep personal ties with Russia, but he’s something like a sexual deviant in his off time.

Buzzfeed got their hands on the papers in question — which recently landed on Obama’s desk as he was packing up his things — and the claims inside indicate that the Russians have been exploiting their relationship with Trump for years to collect a mountain of dirt on him…just in case he won high office.

According to the docs, he spent some of his time at a ritzy Russian hotel and had some ladies of the night come shower him with…affection. Presented with all original errors::

However, there were other aspects to TRUMP’s engagement with the Russian authorities. One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit personal obsesslons and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ‘kompromat’ [compromising material] on him. According to Source D, where s/he had been present, (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite ofthe Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and OBAMA {whom he hated] had stayed on one ottherr orhcial trips to Russia, and deriling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSE control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.

Now these claims are unverified and the report is full of grammatical errors, so there’s no concrete proof that what’s contained in the docs is the cold hard truth….

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

But do you doubt it?

Splash/WENN/Getty/AP