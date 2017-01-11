She’s BOOKED: Kelly Price To Sing National Anthem At Breezy VS. Soulja Boy Loser Fight

Kelly Price To Sing National Anthem At Chris Brown Fight

Kelly Price is BOOKED, y’all!

We recently reported that Chris Brown and Soulja Boy were planning to finally fade it out in Dubai. The struggle singer and rapper have been beefing all 2017 over Instagram comments, petty threats, and sassy shade.

The ain’t isht artists initially wanted to have the loser fight in Las Vegas, but rules regulating Pay-Per-View fights in Sin City prevented the scrap so they are taking their beef across the seas.

Just in case you were thinking the fight wasn’t happening. Kelly Price has offered to sing the National Anthem at the boxing match. The Grammy-nominated singer posted this message saying she was ‘looking forward’ to the unnecessary fight:

Looking forward to singing the national anthem on fight night with @souljaboy and @chrisbrownofficial Thank you @50cent for trusting me with this! ☺ A photo posted by Kelly Price (@mskellyprice) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

2017 is about to make 2016 look like the greatest year EVER!

IG