From Russia With Piss: Donald Trump Says THIS About Gross ‘Golden Shower’ Allegations

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-01-46-pm

Donald Trump Denies Russian Golden Shower Allegations

The PEETOUS is not happy with pissy allegations circulating…

Last night we reported about a new espionage report claiming Cheeto Mussolini hired prostitutes to spray their lady-water all over a Ritz Carlton bed in Russia where Obama had previously slept in. Yes, this is your future president.

Check out the highlighted portion of the report:

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-04-12-pm

The report claims Trump is forever indebted to Russia because they have proof of his freaky pissy perversions.

Got all that?

With less than a week until Trump is sworn in as the next Anti-Christ he took to his Twitter account to shut down the gross golden showers allegations.

Hit the flip to peep what else the pissy future prez has to say next…

Twitter

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Bolitics, Did You Know, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus