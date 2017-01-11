Racist Petition Asks White High School Students To Join The ‘Kool Kids Klan’

Petition Asks White High School Students To Join Kool Kids Klan

Students at Arundel High School in Maryland are still in shock after a racist petition made its rounds in the school.

According to WBALTCV an internal investigation revealed several students at the high school were involved and at least two white students signed the petition.

The school superintendent sent a letter to parents Friday condemning the petition. In part, he wrote, “I am shocked, dismayed and quite frankly angered that such a piece of material would be produced, much less appear in one of our schools. It is unconscionable to me how anyone could believe this material is anything but horrifying.” District officials said they were aware of a threatening social media post, but it was determined not to be credible. School officials said there will be a heightened police presence at Arundel High School Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

Read the entire petition via WBALTV:

Welcome to Trump’s AmeriKKKa!