Florida Crazies: Ex-NBA Benchwarmer Orien Greene Arrested For Home Break-In And Fondling Sleeping Woman

Former NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested For Battery And Burglary

Always some f**kery in Florida…

According to NYPost a former NBA player who you’ve never heard of, Orien Greene, was arrested for doing some uber-creepy s#!t. Orien allegedly broke into two Florida homes, in the first home he walked into a sleeping woman’s bedroom then inexplicably left the property.

Greene then is said to have walked to a second house where he found another sleeping woman, this time he is said to have “rubbed” her and kissed her. When she awoke she screamed and Greene hauled a$$…BACK TO HIS GIRLFRIEND’S HOUSE!

He’s lucky he’s even alive to be arrested. Messin’ around in Florida he might have caught a bullet. SMH.

Greene has been charged with battery and burglary.

Image via Twitter/Handout