Where Is Dream's Daddy? Blac Chyna Kicks It With French Montana

- By Bossip Staff
Bruva!

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Blac Chyna Hits The PJ With French Montana

Blac Chyna and French Montana raised a few eyebrows this week when they posted several photos partying together on a private jet.

Young legends @blacchyna 🌊

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

We get it — French is Khloe’s ex. Khloe is Chyna’s baby daddy’s sister. It’s hard sometimes to figure out when Chy is being petty and when these crazy folks just have unlimited friend circles with no boundaries..

Zoe Bear 🎀

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The pair were not alone. Zoe from French’s crew was there

Sleepy poom poom !!

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna’s bestie Paige was on board as well

Chy, French, and Zoe celebrating a Rick's Birthday #Blacchyna #FrenchMontana #ChyNFrench #ZoeAlicia #ChyNZoe

A video posted by Chynaalaurenlove (@chynaalaurenlove) on

And apparently it was Ricky’s birthday. Happy Birthday Ricky!

