Where Is Dream’s Daddy? Blac Chyna Kicks It With French Montana

Bruva! A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Blac Chyna Hits The PJ With French Montana

Blac Chyna and French Montana raised a few eyebrows this week when they posted several photos partying together on a private jet.

Young legends @blacchyna 🌊 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

We get it — French is Khloe’s ex. Khloe is Chyna’s baby daddy’s sister. It’s hard sometimes to figure out when Chy is being petty and when these crazy folks just have unlimited friend circles with no boundaries..

Zoe Bear 🎀 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

The pair were not alone. Zoe from French’s crew was there

Sleepy poom poom !! A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Chyna’s bestie Paige was on board as well

Chy, French, and Zoe celebrating a Rick's Birthday #Blacchyna #FrenchMontana #ChyNFrench #ZoeAlicia #ChyNZoe A video posted by Chynaalaurenlove (@chynaalaurenlove) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:15am PST

And apparently it was Ricky’s birthday. Happy Birthday Ricky!

Hit the flip to find out what Rob was doing

Instagram