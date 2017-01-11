Where Is Dream’s Daddy? Blac Chyna Kicks It With French Montana
- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Hits The PJ With French Montana
Blac Chyna and French Montana raised a few eyebrows this week when they posted several photos partying together on a private jet.
We get it — French is Khloe’s ex. Khloe is Chyna’s baby daddy’s sister. It’s hard sometimes to figure out when Chy is being petty and when these crazy folks just have unlimited friend circles with no boundaries..
The pair were not alone. Zoe from French’s crew was there
Chyna’s bestie Paige was on board as well
And apparently it was Ricky’s birthday. Happy Birthday Ricky!
