Exclusive: Phaedra to Apollo – Pay My Legal Fees For Having to Deal with 2nd Divorce!!

RHOA Star Hits Back At Estranged Incarcerated Husband

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks has demanded her ex, Apollo to pay her legal bills, saying the second divorce he is dragging her through is frivolous and wants it thrown out ASAP.

Last month, Apollo filed for divorce from Phaedra in Georgia Court, despite her public claims she already hit him with papers months prior.

He requested joint legal custody of their two kids and an equitable split of their assets in the divorce. The reality star listed the month of separation as June 2014. He said the reason for the divorce was that the marriage was irretrievably broken.

Phaedra filed before Apollo but under the last name “Nita” not the real name of “Nida”. He accused her of taking advantage of the fact that he was locked up in prison and claimed he was never notified of the final hearing in July. Apollo had demanded her divorce judgment be tossed out of court and voided.