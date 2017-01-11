Did Bobby Brown Nearly Die After His Intestines Exploded?



Get well soon?

Bobby Brown Responds To Illness Rumors

Bobby Brown is responding to a scary rumor that he nearly died after his intestines exploded.

Radar recently reported that the singer scarily lost 80% of his blood during the shocking health ordeal.

“It was terrifying, and rocked Bobby to the core,” a source told Radar. “It really looked like the end!” The former New Edition singer, 47, was home alone when he collapsed on Dec. 19, and then drove himself to a medical center near his Tarzana, Calif., home. “Bobby was minutes from death! Doctors said he had just over one liter of blood left in his system,” a family source blabbed to Radar. “It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die. He hasn’t come to terms with losing his baby girl, Bobbi, and we thought this could be the final straw!” The former booze-bag and heroin addict was given a blood transfusion, and spent two days in the hospital before being released.

According to Bobby however who spoke with PEOPLE magazine, he’s juuuuuuuust fine and “handsome and healthy.”

When pressed on tabloid whispers of serious sickness and covert hospitalizations — which his lawyer previously denied to PEOPLE as “untrue” — Brown was also quick to dismiss the claims. “People make up a lot of different stories about me. But, as you can see, I’m fine, and handsome, and healthy,” he said, laughing. “Look at me. I’m happy as a lark.”

That’s a helluva rumor to just pop up outta nowhere.

Believe him?

AKM/GSI