Guess Which Spice Girl Regrets Getting Knifed Up?

Victoria Beckham Writes Letter To 18-Year-Old Self

If you said Victoria Beckham, you guessed right… The “posh” mom of four, wife to David Beckham and retired pop star penned a letter to her 18-year-old self-published by British Vogue where she reflects back on her accomplishments and tough moments in life, and she admits that operating on her chest was a mistake:

Your complexion will sort itself out (in fact you will launch your own make-up brand); as soon as the Eighties are over, your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself. At school you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices). Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections – that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up. (And don’t ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects last forever.) You will always be addicted to Elnett hairspray but you will tone it down. Less of the “Hello! I just got stuck in a wind tunnel”, please. And I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.

There’s more — Beckham reflects on marriage, motherhood and dealing with the paparazzi. You can read the full letter HERE.

