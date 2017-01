Snoop Dogg Roasts Uncle Toms Want To Perform For Trump

What does Uncle Snoop think of black artists supporting PEETOUS Donald Trump? The legendary rapper posted this Instagram video warning rappers and artists to stay off the inauguration stage next…

A video posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

That goes for you too Kanye!

IG