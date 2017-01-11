T.I. Does NOT Want To Talk About His Divorce—But Does Tiny???

In T.I./Tiny divorce news…

T.I. Shuts Down Yung Joc Over Divorce Question

T.I. recently shut Yung Joc all the way down after he dared to ask him about his impending divorce.

The King of the South was a recent guest on Joc’s Streetz 94.5 radio show and made it clear to Joc and his co-host Mo Quick that questions about Tiny were off limits.

“I don’t wanna see you and Tiny split, man…” said Joc. “That’s not your business, man,” said Tip. “I know we on air, I’m telling you on-air–it’s not your business. It ain’t ya damn business!”

WELP!

Meanwhile on Tiny’s end, she’s been posting some seemingly subliminal statements on Instagram.

Ready to speak on it, Tiny???

What do YOU think about T.I. avoiding divorce questions???

