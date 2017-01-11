Daaamn, Dahling: Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized By Someone Who’s Never Heard Of Her

Mariah Carey’s Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized With Question Mark

Someone in Hollyweird has no love for Mariah Carey.

A TMZ report reveals that Mimi’s star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame has been desecrated (probably by a J.Lo fan lmao!).

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hit the LAPD to drop dime on the person they think could be responsible, but there is also some rando on Instagram who is claiming credit for the “who the f**k is Mariah Carey” addendum to her long-standing monument.

The marking has been cleaned up ($1500 later) and the LAPD is looking to charge the culprit with felony vandalism.

