BlackDollMagic: Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley

Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley

Zuree Dolls are the dolls your kids need!

Saffron Jackson created Zuree Dolls after trying to find a doll that resembled her daughter became too frustrating. Jackson, who is of Jamaican heritage, created a line of dolls that show millions of little girls that their image is beautiful.

First ever Jamaican Patois (Patwa) Talking Doll in the world A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on Sep 1, 2016 at 5:38am PDT

Check out the other dolls below:

Billie and Toya at the JBSF UK Gala Ball A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:29am PST

Are you feeling the Zuree Dolls?

Zuree the brand that is about to explode the market… A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on Sep 1, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Check out more from Zuree Dolls by clicking HERE.