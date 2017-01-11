#BlackDollMagic: Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley

- By Bossip Staff
Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley

Zuree Dolls are the dolls your kids need!

Saffron Jackson created Zuree Dolls after trying to find a doll that resembled her daughter became too frustrating. Jackson, who is of Jamaican heritage, created a line of dolls that show millions of little girls that their image is beautiful.

First ever Jamaican Patois (Patwa) Talking Doll in the world

A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on

Check out the other dolls below:

Billie and Toya at the JBSF UK Gala Ball

A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on

Are you feeling the Zuree Dolls?

Zuree the brand that is about to explode the market…

A photo posted by Zuree (@zureedolls) on

Check out more from Zuree Dolls by clicking HERE.

