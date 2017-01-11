#BlackDollMagic: Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Toya Becomes The World’s First Jamaican Patois-Speaking Dolley
Zuree Dolls are the dolls your kids need!
Saffron Jackson created Zuree Dolls after trying to find a doll that resembled her daughter became too frustrating. Jackson, who is of Jamaican heritage, created a line of dolls that show millions of little girls that their image is beautiful.
Check out the other dolls below:
Are you feeling the Zuree Dolls?
Check out more from Zuree Dolls by clicking HERE.