Here’s Why Sasha Obama Was Missing During President Obama’s Final Address

Reason For Sasha Obama’s Absence Explained

If you tearfully tuned in to see President Barack Obama’s farewell address then you no doubt noticed that a member of the First Family was missing.

Sasha Obama was nowhere to be seen last night and several people took notice.

#WhereIsSasha Hopefully blocking the driveway to the White House pic.twitter.com/NodjX8x4tB — Sabra Berger (@SabraBerger) January 11, 2017

It’s since been explained that Sasha, 15, was back at the White House preparing for an exam she had to take this morning.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

Welp! Hopefully she passed!



WENN