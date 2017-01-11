Here’s Why Sasha Obama Was Missing During President Obama’s Final Address
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Reason For Sasha Obama’s Absence Explained
If you tearfully tuned in to see President Barack Obama’s farewell address then you no doubt noticed that a member of the First Family was missing.
Sasha Obama was nowhere to be seen last night and several people took notice.
It’s since been explained that Sasha, 15, was back at the White House preparing for an exam she had to take this morning.
Welp! Hopefully she passed!
WENN