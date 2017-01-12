That Old Thang Back: Is Cynthia Bailey Still Secretly Smashing Leon On The Low?

Cynthia Bailey Denies Getting Back With Leon

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey recently appeared on BRAVO’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ with Andy Cohen recently to talk about her love life following her separation from Peter Thomas.

Cynthia was asked if she was still secretly letting her baby daddy Leon chop her down on the low.

Cynthia was asked if she was still secretly letting her baby daddy Leon chop her down on the low. The reality star quickly shut down the rumors:

“Let me just put this to rest. First of all, Leon is in a relationship that he’s been in for many, many years, so no disrespect to his lady.”

Will a reunion ever happen?

“That’s not gonna happen. It’s just not. I love Leon. I believe in getting along with my exes. I hope the same for Peter. But, no, Leon and I, that ship has sailed. We’re good.” “I get it. Like, we’re super compatible. But he’s Noelle’s dad, I’m Noelle’s mother, and we have a great thing going co-parenting, but that’s it.”

Who would you take back?

