Hate It Or Love It? Check Out This Family Reunion-Ready Omniboi Remix Of Migos “Bad And Boujee”

Migos “Bad And Boujee” Gets A Funky Remix Courtesy Of Omniboi

At this point you’ve heard Migos ubiquitous hit “Bad And Boujee” 50-11 million times, but we promise you that you’ve never heard it like this!

A producer named Onmiboi uploaded his 2-steppin’ version of Donald Glover’s favorite song and we gotta admit, it’s pretty damn good.

Press play below and check it out for yourself.

What say you? Did Omniboi nail it or did you just waste 3:53 of your life?

Image via YouTube