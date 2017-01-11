Ready & Abel: See The Weeknd Swappin’ Spit With Gigi Hadid’s “Homie” Selena Gomez…

The Weeknd Seen Kissing Selena Gomez In The Mouth

Well, well, well, what have we here? Looks like the dating pool isn’t big enough for Starboy and Selena.

Let TMZ tell it, the former funny-follicle singer was spotted going mouth-to-mouth with Selena Gomez outside some bougie restaurant in Santa Monica.

Now peep, Selena Gomez is friend of Gigi Hadid, who is sister to Bella Hadid…The Weeknd’s ex.

This type of intimate co-mingling is old hat in Hollyweird, but you never know if someone will catch feelings over stuff like this.

Moreover, Selena Gomez has had a COUPLE of different times and The Weeknd is not shy about his love of drugs. Do with that what you will. Doesn’t sound like a good idea to us.

Image via WENN