The Atlanta Falcons Respond To Rumors They’ll Troll Russell Wilson With Future Songs

Where is Ciara???

The Falcons Confirm Whether Or Not They’ll Troll Russell Wilson

The Falcons are responding to a nasty rumor that they’re going to troll Russell Wilson at their upcoming game.

Earlier this week rumors swirled that their official DJ, DJ Jay Envy, would be solely playing songs by Future Hendrix to get under Ciara’s husband’s skin when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Falcons at the GA Dome.

According to Evy himself, he’s definitely going to play Future…

“This is Atlanta. I play Future at every home game,” Envy told Complex. “That’s like not playing [Kanye] in Chicago. It just doesn’t happen. I’m not not going to play Future because of a certain team or player…I’m going to play it and, to be honest, no one has hit me up directly saying I can’t play the records I normally play.”

but he highly doubts it will affect Russell’s game.

“Let’s be real here, I highly doubt me playing Future is going to affect the way Russell plays,” he said. “He has probably seen and heard worse shit from players and other fans. He’s got bigger problems like Vic Beasley and Keanu Neal.”

Envy previously posted an IG photo of his intended game-day playlist that was almost entirely comprised of Future songs.

The post and another of a fan asking him to troll Wilson has been deleted.

What do the Falcons think about their DJ playing Future???

Hit the flip.