Some Valentine’s Day Man Yams: Idris Elba Is Outchea Slangin’ Schlong For Charity

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN… https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

Charity Auctioning Off Valentine’s Date With Idris Elba

Now we know plenty of y’all would love a night with Idris Elba, but we just are wondering how much you’d be willing to pay for it.

The actor is offering up a Valentine’s Day dinner date to the ladies to raise money for the W.E. Can Lead organization.

LOL… He really out here offering to let a lady “pound his yams” though. Y’all gonna make a donation or nah?

Here’s the details for the experience via Omaze.

Idris Elba needs a Valentine and he thinks you’re just his type. No, this isn’t a dream. Pinch yourself if you don’t believe us. You (and a guest, if that’s your thing) will join Idris for a candlelit meal at one of his favorite restaurants, where you’ll enjoy delicious conversation and great food. You can talk about anything you want to: movies, music, your deepest desires. Idris is a great listener. He’s also a great talker. He’s pretty much great at everything. I mean, have you seen Luther? We’re just over here pretending not to be bitter. Flights and hotel included.

Who You’ll Help:

W.E. Can Lead envisions a world where EVERY girl receives a quality education, her inherent potential is fully realized & she is able to influence her world. W.E. Can Lead is committed to ensuring young girls receive the educational opportunity, leadership development and mentoring support necessary to become the new generation of female leaders across the continent of Africa. Safe spaces are created for girls to learn critical life skills, build self-esteem and defy the cultural norms that hinder them from fulfilling their full potential. W.E. Can Lead strive to empower girls to become influential leaders and decision-makers in their homes, communities and eventually, their country.

Donations start as low as $10 and go all the way up to $25000 and along with being entered to win that date with Idris, there are other prizes offered including autographed headshots, Interview magazine covers, Luther DVDs, t-shirts and more…

Peep how all the $250 and $1000 donation packages have already sold out!