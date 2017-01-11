Can You Guess The Birthday Bikini Body???

Can You Guess Who This Bikini-Clad Birthday Girl Is?

This beautiful, Black, queen is enjoying her born day from a remote location where there isn’t a politician or fast food restaurant for miles.

We don’t normally see this side of her, but she’s in a mood and she got time for thirst trappy Instagram posts today. For that we are eternally grateful.

Any idea whatsoever who she might be?

Flip the page to find out if you’re right…

Image via Instagram