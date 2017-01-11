Being Mary Jane Season 4, Episode 1 Recap: New City, New Job, New Beef

Not only were we sitting front and center in front of the television for the president’s farewell speech last night, but we stayed in front of it in anticipation of the return of Being Mary Jane. Fans of the show had been waiting quite some time to find out what’s next for Mary Jane Paul and her family, more than a year to be specific. And if you’ll recall, quite a bit went down in Season 3, including the suicide of Lisa, the arrest of Cece (Loretta Devine) for blackmailing, and of course, Niecy being tasered by a police officer in the season finale after a traffic stop gone left. So how do we pick up in Season 4 without Mara Brock Akil and a new showrunner in Erica Shelton Kodish? Here’s what happened.

Regina King Secures Production Development Deal With ABC

Shonda Rhimes, in one of award speeches, spoke about the fact that there was no glass ceiling she broke through. She spoke about the fact that so many of the women who came before her cracked the ceiling, so that by the time she came along, nothing needed to be shattered at all. The same is true for what Rhimes has been able to do in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, veteran, Emmy-award-winning Regina King, who has starred in the Emmy-winning, ABC series “American Crime,” and her production company Royal Ties, signed a two-year deal with the studio behind the John Ridley limited series and ABC Studios.

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Kanye West “Idiot Boy!”

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have any hairs on her tongue and on Tuesday’s episode (Jan. 10) of The View she licked off a few shots aimed directly at Kanye West.

Bringing up how Kanye boasted about not voting in last November’s Presidential election, Whoopi said “I would like [Kim Kardashian] to say to him, ‘Listen, don’t ever think that saying you didn’t vote is a good idea.” The Ghost actress continued to berate Yeezy’s actions, stating “I don’t care who you would have voted for… because people died for your right to not vote, you idiot boy. You foolish boy! Idiot boy!”

While we get why Whoopi is angry, the man did say that he would’ve voted for Trump had he indeed voted. So it would’ve still been an L for the culture.

In Kanye’s defense, he was going through a mental breakdown though he did meet with the controversial president-elect during his road to recovery.

While we’re not sure if Kanye’s going to respond to Goldberg’s criticism of his actions, we do know that it’s not going to get as many headlines as Trump’s alleged love of water sports.

