Hold The Mayo: SNL’s Michael Che Drops Receipts On Bitter Rejected Becky From Dating App

Michael Che Pulls Out Receipts On Leah McSweeney For Slanderin

We’ve seen this movie before. It ended with the butt-hurt white chick realizing that she was being a beyotch and apologizing. Not sure how this sequel will end…

According to PageSix, SNL’s Michael Che had to fend off a ravenous anglo-saxon broad who tried to slander him and suck his soul. Luckily for Michael, he had an iMessage full of receipts to defend himself against the salty succubus.

Leah McSweeney is the owner and creative director of a streetwear clothing line called Married To The Mob. She’s pretty lonely so she decided to jump on a dating app called Raya, which is basically Tinder for cool kids and industry types.

Anyway, Leah and Michael took a brief interest in each other and began to text…well, she began to text him. A lot. But Mike didn’t really appear too interested in the convo and thus wasn’t very talkative.

As we mentioned earlier, we’ve seen this flick, and it starred Lena Dunham and Odell Beckham Jr. Part 2 is pretty much the same plot, but this villainous white girl seems to carry a lot more vitriol. She took to her Improper Etiquette podcast, co-hosted by Hot 97’s Laura Stylez, to BLAST Che for being a “rude a$$hole” who talked to her like a “stupid b!tc#”.

Che sent the screenshots of their convo to the PageSix and it’s very clear that Leah has a very distorted view of reality and is completely lacking in self-awareness.

She shouldn’t worry though. It’s def a disease that’s going around, it’s not just her. Flip the page to read the DELICIOUS receipts.

