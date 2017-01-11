DrakeLo Going Strong: Peep The $100K Gift That Drake Just Bought His Boo Jenny…

Drake Buys J.Lo $100,000 Necklace For New Year’s

Drake is trying his damnedest to lock down that latina loving from J.Lo.

If you needed any additional proof that Champagne Papi is serious about making Jennifer is main Mami…look no further than the $100,000 diamond-decked Tiffany’s stunner that he placed around her neck…just because.

According to reports from People, Drizzy gifted J.Lo with the uber-expensive jewelry just to help her kick off 2017 with a bang.

This happened sometime just before she showed up to support her boy toy at his NYE appearance at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Jenny proudly rocked her gift while rocking to Drake jams all night, as pictured here:

And in case you wanted a better look at Jenny’s new sparkles:

It’s the Tiffany Victoria Mixed Cluster Necklace, and features nearly 16 karats of pear shaped, round brilliant, and marquise diamonds. You know…in case you need to put it on your wish list.

Tiffany.com/Instagram/Splash/WENN