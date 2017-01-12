The BackTrack: Vivica Fox Now Says EVERYONE Is Welcome At Her Male Shake Dancer Shows [Video]

Vivica Fox Retracts Statement About Dancers Performing For Men

Aunt Viv is shaping up now that her money is being threatened…

After backlash from her semi-disgusted response at the possibility of the wang-swanging male strippers in her “Black Magic” all-male revue daring to drop it for another dude…Vivica is now saying that everyone just misunderstood what she meant…and of course her boys will clap it for change if a man wants to see them do it.

As she told the crew on Hollywood Today:

Well, we don’t recall The Breakfast Club ever asking her specifically about taking the dancers to gay CLUBS…but they did ask if the dancers drop and pop it for gay men at HER shows. To which she — and the dancers, actually — responded “HELL NO!”

But hey, maybe our ears are broken over here. Listen for yourself:

Either way it goes, Vivica is tying to clean this one up before her show airs again tonight. Your thoughts??

