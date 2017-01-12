Baby-Making Banger: Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bikini Body

Angela Simmons Shows Off Post-Baby Slimdown

Angela Simmons has been getting it in the gym hardcore since even before she ever had her lil baby Sutton. But now, the real game is on as she’s been on operation snapback.

Had a great workout and start to my day !! Blessed !! ❤️🌴❤️ @krjnyc in the building 😬 A video posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:14am PST

And it looks like all that hard work has definitely paid off. Angela hopped into a bikini for the first time since birthing her baby boy Sutton nearly four months ago…and she’s looking like quite the Mommy banger.

First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy ❤️ thanks @kevajswimwear for my suit ❤️😘 A photo posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Hard work pays off! And isn’t her son just as adorable as can be?