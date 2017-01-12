Baby-Making Banger: Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bikini Body
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Angela Simmons Shows Off Post-Baby Slimdown
Angela Simmons has been getting it in the gym hardcore since even before she ever had her lil baby Sutton. But now, the real game is on as she’s been on operation snapback.
And it looks like all that hard work has definitely paid off. Angela hopped into a bikini for the first time since birthing her baby boy Sutton nearly four months ago…and she’s looking like quite the Mommy banger.
Hard work pays off! And isn’t her son just as adorable as can be?