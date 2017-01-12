For The Ladies: The #SpruceUpSuitsAppreciation Is Here To Show Men In Dapper Glory

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-01-28-pm

#SpruceUpSuits Is Here For You

There’s nothing quite like a well-tailored suit, right? For men, it feels great to put the suit on. For women it’s great to feast eyes on men looking dapper as hell. So some men put together the #SpruceUpSuitsAppreciation hashtage to show what it’s like to be fly.

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-01-11-pm

And it didn’t disappoint. Take a look at the looks and maybe even shoot your shot.

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-00-47-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-00-40-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-00-28-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-00-23-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-00-18-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-49-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-45-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-41-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-24-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-19-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-15-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-59-04-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-58-52-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-58-36-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-58-18-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-8-57-58-pm

    <
    >
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus