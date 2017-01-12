Cop Killer Markeith Loyd’s Dead Pregnant Girlfriend Facebook Video The Night Of… [Video]

Police are hunting for Markeith Loyd who shot and killed an officer this week after they recognized him being wanted for the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, from Dec. last year. The chilling video above shows Dixon joking to Loyd about killing cops and she jokes about his erratic driving saying “I’m not gonna live past 25!”

In Orlando, Loyd killed Sergeant Debra Clayton at a Walmart when she recognized him as wanted. Lloyd’s niece, ex-girlfriend, and former coworker have all been arrested and charged with helping him escape.

As of now, police are still hunting Loyd. The night of him killing his girlfriend was the 13th, supposedly. Here’s what Markeith was doing before picking up Sade (below).

It looks like the strip club, right?

