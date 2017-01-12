Gimme That: Soulja Boy Robbed Of $10,000 Cash And $12,000 Worth Of Jewelry In Burglary

Soulja Boy’s House Robbed Of Jewelry And Cash While He Wasn’t Home

Looks like Big Soulja needs a bigger security system…

According to TMZ, “King Draco” had his door kicked in by a goon when he wasn’t home and had his valuables seized.

Although there were no witnesses, Soulja’s surveillance camera did capture an image of the man and the LAPD are investigating.

We’re sure Chris Brown is somewhere laughing while chain-smoking squares like an auntie at BINGO.

Image via YouTube