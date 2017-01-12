Das Racist: Steve Harvey Says Nobody Wants To Date Asian Men

Steve Harvey In Hot Water For Making Fun Of Asian Men

Steve Harvey is in big trouble!

The comedian is facing major backlash for mocking Asian men during a recent segment on dating during his daytime show. Harvey claims Asian men aren’t that good looking or wanted by women of all shades.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users have since fired back at the comedian with tweets supporting the Asian community:

steve harvey out here calling asian men ugly when he actin as if he don't look like a human mr potato head — out of context kpop (@nocontextkpop) January 11, 2017

Steve Harvey thinks nobody wants to date asian men. I think nobody wants to date Steve Harvey. $10 says I'd win that poll in a landslide! — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 11, 2017

Who the hell is attracted to Steve Harvey?

Ive been attracted to TONS of asian men, but ive NEVER been attracted to a Steve Harvey. So theres that. https://t.co/66vCEHKdtG — Sire L. Lamar-Becker (@SireLeoLamar) January 11, 2017

A thread of handsome Asian men:

So Steve Harvey thinks that Asian men aren't attractive… here's a thread of attractive Asian men: — patient zero. (@TheYelloNegro) January 11, 2017

What do you think of Steve Harvey’s ridiculous comments? Hit the flip for some beautifully blessed Asian men next…

YT/Twitter