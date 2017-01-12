Das Racist: Steve Harvey Says Nobody Wants To Date Asian Men
- By Bossip Staff
Steve Harvey In Hot Water For Making Fun Of Asian Men
Steve Harvey is in big trouble!
The comedian is facing major backlash for mocking Asian men during a recent segment on dating during his daytime show. Harvey claims Asian men aren’t that good looking or wanted by women of all shades.
Watch the clip below:
Social media users have since fired back at the comedian with tweets supporting the Asian community:
Who the hell is attracted to Steve Harvey?
A thread of handsome Asian men:
What do you think of Steve Harvey's ridiculous comments?
