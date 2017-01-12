Dr. Love Ain’t Isht: Fake Teen Doctor Indicted For Trying To Scam Into A $35K Jaguar

Dr. Love Indicted For Fraudulent Jaguar Scheme In Virginia

Dr. Love is an iconic, legendary scammer!

We reported back in September that fraudy teenage doctor, Malachi “Dr. Love” Robinson, was back in police custody. Virginia police reported the Florida teen who made headlines for scamming as a fake doctor, was arrested in Virginia while trying to buy a luxury vehicle with help from an unknowing co-signer.

According to NBC News, Dr. Love has now been indicted on the fraud charges and faces many years in the clink:

Malachi Love-Robinson has been indicted by a Virginia grand jury on charges he tried to illegally buy a $35,000 Jaguar, authorities said Wednesday. The 19-year-old was arrested on Sept. 9 in Stafford, Virginia, after he allegedly provided a fake earnings statement at a car dealership, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release when he was arrested.

We’re going to ask this one more time…

WHERE…ARE….HIS…PARENTS?!?!?!?!?!