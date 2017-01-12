Jennifer Lewis Reveals She Was Scammed Out Of $50K By Con-Artist Ex

Poor thang!

Jennifer Lewis Says Her Con-Artist Ex Scammed Her

Veteran actress Jennifer Lewis is revealing a shocking story about her ex-boyfriend.

According to Lewis, 59, Tony Wilson convinced her to give him $50,000 for his “sound effect business” before he was exposed as a LONGTIME scammer who was previously incarcerated for scamming investors out of $4 million.

She was also dismayed to find out that his name isn’t Tony Wilson; it’s actually Brice Carrington.

Jennifer is suing Brice and his employer L.A. Fitness who she says “protected him” after she told them his true identity.

“On September 11, 2015, only hours before my mother passed away, I learned that the man I planned to build a life with was a convicted felon and con artist whose criminal career spans more than 25 years, with a special skill in swindling women,” wrote the actress on Instagram. “his man, whose name is Tony Wilson, had been sentenced in 2010 to four years in federal prison for conning investors out of $4 million and was currently out on parole. I learned also that his name wasn’t Tony Wilson — it was Brice Carrington.”

