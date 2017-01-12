CNN’s Jim Acosta Claims Trump’s Press Secretary Threatened Him With THIS

Jim Acosta Says Sean Spicer Threatened To Throw Him Out

During President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference yesterday, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the tanned tyrant about his tweets debunking allegations regarding a dossier released by Buzzfeed.

Trump hurled insults at the seasoned journalist and even called CNN ‘fake news’ after ignoring Acosta’s questions. The White House Correspondent stood his ground during the press conference but said this:

"Good for you Jim, standing up for yourself, for this organization" @ErinBurnett to @Acosta re Trump news conference https://t.co/uNhtnYqlOO — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 12, 2017

Acosta claims Sean Spicer threatened to throw him out and blasted Trump’s incoming Press Secretary on Twitter:

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent added this:

Many members of the press have defended Acosta for his press conference questions even Fox News:

MUST WATCH: Fox News' Shep Smith stands up for Jim @Acosta, CNN, and the free press. pic.twitter.com/ry91ljcjfu — Yashar (@yashar) January 11, 2017

Although, Acosta was cut off by the PEETOUS his question about Trump’s ‘Nazi Germany’ was later answered:

Fortunately ABC's Cecilia Vega asked my question about whether any Trump associates contacted Russians. Trump said no. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2017

Is this the end of free press as we know it? Will all journalists be thrown into prison by Cheeto Mussolini’s propaganda police?! Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z!

