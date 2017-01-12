Thanks Phaedra! RHOA Fans Are Trolling Kandi For Posting THIS Picture Of Her ‘Sidechick’ Shamea

Kandi Burruss Trolled Over Shamea Morton Picture

After Phaedra Parks alleged that they were secret lovers, Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton are currently getting trolled by RHOA fans.

As previously reported Phaedra alleged that Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton has been sleeping with Kandi AND Todd, and Porsha seemed to confirm it when she added that Shamea’s “really close” with the couple.

Now on a recent IG post, Kandi’s getting petty comments from fans about her alleged secret lesbian lover. “I don’t blame Kandi,” wrote one fan. “Kandi and Todd’s girlfriend,” wrote another.

SMH, people are PETTY!

What do YOU think about RHOA fans trolling Kandi and Shamea???

