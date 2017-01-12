Hate Rape? 2 Black Men Accused Of Sexually Assaulting White Woman While Screaming Racial Slurs

Colorado Woman Claims 2 Black Men Sexually Assaulted Her And Used Racist Slurs

Aurora, Colorado police are investigating an incident that is being described as a hate crime as well as a sexual assault according to CBSDenver.

Cops say that a 23-year-old white woman was attacked by 2 black men at the Mission Viejo Plaza Shopping Center. The woman claims that the men approached her yelling racial slurs, sexually attacked her in some unspecified way, then ran off.

Police are looking for the suspects, but they don’t appear to have any leads and don’t see anything on the surveillance video.

This sounds scary as hell, but we gotta say…something seems a little…off. Almost Emmett Till-y. If it is true hopefully the men responsible are caught. If its NOT true we hope this chick suffers whatever consequences are legally available.

Image via CBS