Swirl Gone Sour: Malika Haqq And “Jersey Shore” Beefcake Boo Ronnie Magro Over Already
- By Bossip Staff
Malika Haqq No Longer Dating Ronnie From “Jersey Shore”
It seems like it was just yesterday that we revealed Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika was dating Ronnie Magro from “Jersey” shore…
Well it appears that it’s over already so we guess these two will go back to being “Famously Single.”
As for the cause of the split? There is some speculation that Ronnie’s pockets were LOW…
Blind Items Revealed
December 23, 2016
This former Jersey Shore star is dead broke but doesn’t want his barely relevant celebrity/reality star girlfriend to know it.
Ronnie Magro/Malika Haqq
LOL @ the way Crazy Days and Nights clowned them. We tried to be nice not calling this D-List love.
Malika girl, you gon be alright.
