America, The Deplorable: Dummies Don’t Know Obamacare & The ACA Are The SAME THING

Racist Dummies Don’t Know Obamacare & The ACA Are The SAME

America is often called the greatest country in the word where anyone can be anything they dream to be. But it’s also one of the dumbest with zillions of racist idiots who A) believe Obamacare and the ACA (Affordable Care Act) are “different” and B) think it should be repealed when, in reality, they’re exactly the SAME. Oops!

Hit the flip for a look into the growing Obamacare/ACA hysteria across social media.