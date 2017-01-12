Paris Jackson Tells Twitter How She Really Feels About Urban Myths’ “Mayonnaise Michael”

Paris Jackson Slams “Urban Myths” Over Michael Jackson And Liz Taylor Portrayals

Twitter was on flames Wednesday after folks got a look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson, and MJ’s daughter didn’t hold back about how she felt either.

This is just a trailer so far — do you think people should give the project a chance or is this enough already to decide it’s straight trash? Also, what do you think Paris’ contribution to her father’s legacy will be? Should she enter the family business? Or keep as normal a life as possible?