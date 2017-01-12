Give ‘Em An Emmy! Anthony Anderson CRUSHES “black-ish” Scene About Race In America
- By Bossip Staff
ABC’s “black-ish” Airs Emotionally Moving Scene About Donald Trump And The Election
Since the very first episode, ABC’s “black-ish” has done a phenomenal job of bringing heavy issues into our living rooms with well-written scenes that really get to the heart of the matter.
This might be the greatest one they’ve ever written…
We always had respect for Anthony Anderson as a comedic actor, but cotdamn did he DO this. Clap for him. No, really, stand up wherever you are train, plane, automobile, bus, work, church…and clap for him.
Image via ABC/Twitter