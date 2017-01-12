Give ‘Em An Emmy! Anthony Anderson CRUSHES “black-ish” Scene About Race In America

ABC’s “black-ish” Airs Emotionally Moving Scene About Donald Trump And The Election

Since the very first episode, ABC’s “black-ish” has done a phenomenal job of bringing heavy issues into our living rooms with well-written scenes that really get to the heart of the matter.

This might be the greatest one they’ve ever written…

Hand Anthony Anderson an Emmy by midnight! Do you hear me?! #blackish pic.twitter.com/RTl7Y4EziJ — CatchGifUCan ✈️ (@CatchGifUCan) January 12, 2017

We always had respect for Anthony Anderson as a comedic actor, but cotdamn did he DO this. Clap for him. No, really, stand up wherever you are train, plane, automobile, bus, work, church…and clap for him.

Image via ABC/Twitter