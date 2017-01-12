Who Looked More Bangin At The FOX All-Star Party?

Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Naomi Campbell And More Hit FOX’s Winter TCA Tour Event

It’s Winter TCA season and FOX threw their All-Star event at the Langham hotel in LA Wednesday night for some of their brightest talent. Actors including Morgan Freeman, Damon Wayans and Susan Sarandon were all in the building for the big event. Sanaa Lathan, Serayah and Naomi Campbell all looked beautiful at the party — but if you had to choose — Who Looked More Bangin?

Queen Latifah hit her B-girl stance.

Hit the flip for more photos from the big event.

WENN