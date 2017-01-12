Big Baby Preciousness: Louisiana Mom Gives Birth To 14-Pound Newborn

A shockingly big newborn is making national headlines. Louisiana mom LaQueena Hunter Grover gave birth to her fourth child, Loyalty Adonis Grover in December who weighed a whopping 14 pounds, 1 ounce. He’s now wearing clothes for 9 month-olds and his parents have high hopes for his future.

WDSU reports:

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies,'” Grover said.

But as it turns out, it was just one.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” Grover said. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

Loyalty Adonis Grover was born Dec. 6 at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie. After spending 27 days in the NICU, Loyalty is finally home with his mother.

And it’s not just his size. Grover said Loyalty has the personality to match, too.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants. He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry,” Grover said.