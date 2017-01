Video Of Wheelchair-Bound Woman Smoking Joint On Train Goes Viral

A video of a wheelchair-bound elderly woman smoking a blunt on a NY train has gone viral. The isht talking granny is seen rolling a joint on the M train while arguing with an out-of-pocket teenager.

Watch the video below:

Only in New York City 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A video posted by 💕4912💍 (@_liamweatherup_) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Get ya granny!

IG