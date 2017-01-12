Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna A ‘B**ch’ Years After She Rejected His Thirsty Tweets
Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna A Beyotch On Live TV
Charlie Sheen is still bitter about Rihanna’s dismissal!
The Hollyweird star blasted Rihanna back in 2014 after he claimed the singer rejected a request to meet his girlfriend while dining at an LA restaurant. Sheen took to his Twitter account and typed up this bizarre poem about the incident:
so,
I took my gal out to dinner
last night with her best
friends for her Bday.
we heard Rihanna was present as well.
I sent a request over to her table to introduce my fiancé
Scotty to her, as she is a
huge fan.
(personally I couldn’t pick her out of a line-up at gunpoint)
well, the word we received back was that there were too
many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time.
At this time? AT THIS TIME??
lemme guess, we’re to reschedule another random
11 million to 1 encounter
with her some other night…?
no biggie for me; it would have been 84 interminable seconds of chugging Draino and
“please kill me now”
that I’d never get back.
My Gal, however,
was NOT OK with it.
Nice impression you
left behind, Bday or not.
Sorry we’re not KOOL enough
to warrant a blessing from
the Princess.
(or in this case
the Village idiot)
you see THIS is the reason
that I ALWAYS take the time.
THIS is why I’m in this thing
31 awesome years.
Good will and
common courtesy, carefully
established over time to exist radically in concert
with a code of gratitude!
I guess “Talk That Talk”
was just a big ol lie from
a big ol liar.
oh and Riahnna,
Halloween isn’t for a while.
but good on you for testing out your costume in public.
it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer,
as in:
none.
See ya on the way down,
(we always do)
and actually,
it was a pleasure NOT
meeting you.
clearly we have NOTHING
in common when it comes
to respect for those who’ve
gone before you.
I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds
to situate that bad wig
before you left the restaurant.
Rihanna responded to the angry actor after his Twitter rant went viral with this:
Sheen was asked about his past feud with Rihanna on last night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ and had this to say about the drama:
Out. Of. Order.
Where is the #RihannaNavy