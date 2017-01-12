Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna A ‘B**ch’ Years After She Rejected His Thirsty Tweets

Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna A Beyotch On Live TV

Charlie Sheen is still bitter about Rihanna’s dismissal!

The Hollyweird star blasted Rihanna back in 2014 after he claimed the singer rejected a request to meet his girlfriend while dining at an LA restaurant. Sheen took to his Twitter account and typed up this bizarre poem about the incident:

so,

I took my gal out to dinner

last night with her best

friends for her Bday.

we heard Rihanna was present as well.

I sent a request over to her table to introduce my fiancé

Scotty to her, as she is a

huge fan.

(personally I couldn’t pick her out of a line-up at gunpoint)

well, the word we received back was that there were too

many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time.

At this time? AT THIS TIME??

lemme guess, we’re to reschedule another random

11 million to 1 encounter

with her some other night…?

no biggie for me; it would have been 84 interminable seconds of chugging Draino and

“please kill me now”

that I’d never get back.

My Gal, however,

was NOT OK with it.

Nice impression you

left behind, Bday or not.

Sorry we’re not KOOL enough

to warrant a blessing from

the Princess.

(or in this case

the Village idiot)

you see THIS is the reason

that I ALWAYS take the time.

THIS is why I’m in this thing

31 awesome years.

Good will and

common courtesy, carefully

established over time to exist radically in concert

with a code of gratitude!

I guess “Talk That Talk”

was just a big ol lie from

a big ol liar.

oh and Riahnna,

Halloween isn’t for a while.

but good on you for testing out your costume in public.

it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer,

as in:

none.

See ya on the way down,

(we always do)

and actually,

it was a pleasure NOT

meeting you.

clearly we have NOTHING

in common when it comes

to respect for those who’ve

gone before you.

I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds

to situate that bad wig

before you left the restaurant.

Rihanna responded to the angry actor after his Twitter rant went viral with this:

Sheen was asked about his past feud with Rihanna on last night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ and had this to say about the drama:

Out. Of. Order.

Charlie Sheen was out of order calling Rihanna a bitch, this is why you can't have crackheads on live tv! @BravoWWHL — bevysmith (@bevysmith) January 12, 2017

Where is the #RihannaNavy