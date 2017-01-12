This Hilarious Story Of White Students Trying To Take A Black Student’s Seat Will Have You In Tears

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

brady-bunch

Don’t Take His Seat!

College can be a really awkward time, especially for black kids surrounded by white people with a lot of nerve. This one student tried to sit by a group of white kids and was in for a bit of white privilege rearing its ugly head.

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-9-42-06-am

The story is absolutely epic and hilarious. And stay for the end to see what happened THIS morning.

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-08-04-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-08-13-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-08-21-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-08-44-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-08-59-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-09-07-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-09-17-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-09-31-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-09-49-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-09-58-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-10-06-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-10-13-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-10-22-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-10-42-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-10-57-am

screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-03-am

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-11-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-19-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-26-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-35-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-51-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-11-58-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-05-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-24-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-31-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-38-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-48-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-12-55-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-03-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-10-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-21-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-27-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-34-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-41-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-47-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-13-54-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-12-at-10-14-03-am

    <
    >
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/this-hilarious-story-of-white-students-trying-to-take-a-black-students-seat-will-have-you-in-tears/ This Hilarious Story Of White Students Trying To Take A Black Student’s Seat Will Have You In Tears - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus