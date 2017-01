Angela Rye Co-Hosts “The Real” And Talks Donald Trump And “Fake News”

Our political analyst bae Angela Rye will be co-hosting “The Real” on Monday January 16th.

In this preview she talks about the Twitter habits of the Tangerine-in-Chief’s childish Twitter habits and “fake news”.

Be sure to tune in! Check out your local listing for air-time.

Image via YouTube