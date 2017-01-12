Ben Carson: “It Will Not Be My Intention To Do Anything That Will Benefit Any American”
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Ben Carson Flubs Big Time During HUD Hearing
Ya boy Ben Carson is at it again!
Donald Trump’s chose Carson to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development despite having NO experience in the government sector. Elizabeth Warren grilled Dr. Carson today to ensure HUD money wouldn’t end up in Donald Trump’s fat pockets.
Carson answered like this…
Is that what #DrainTheSwamp sounds like in America?
YOU GOOFED, AMERICA!