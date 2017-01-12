Ben Carson: “It Will Not Be My Intention To Do Anything That Will Benefit Any American”

Ben Carson Flubs Big Time During HUD Hearing

Ya boy Ben Carson is at it again!

Donald Trump’s chose Carson to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development despite having NO experience in the government sector. Elizabeth Warren grilled Dr. Carson today to ensure HUD money wouldn’t end up in Donald Trump’s fat pockets.

Carson answered like this…

Elizabeth Warren shows why Ben Carson can't assure us that HUD money won't end up in Trump's own pocket (or his company's). #DrainTheSwamp pic.twitter.com/88K0HnrCJd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 12, 2017

Is that what #DrainTheSwamp sounds like in America?

This exchange. Senator Tom Tillis: What's the best thing we can do for someone on public assistance? Dr. Ben Carson: Get them off of it. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2017

YOU GOOFED, AMERICA!

