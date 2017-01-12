Exclusive: Ice-T Confirms Whether Or Not New Jack City Sequel Is In The Works

“Law & Order SVU” Star Spoke To BOSSIP At TV Guide Party

Ice-T said he’s open to filming part two of his iconic film “New Jack City” and as well as 90s hit show “New York Undercover.”

“Just to be around, me and Wesley and Chris Rock to be still in the game, it’s a blessing,” the rapper-turned-actor told BOSSIP Jan. 11 at TV Guide’s party in NYC celebrating the 400th episode of his hit show, “Law & Order SVU.”

“It’s been talked about,” he said of filming a sequel. “A New Jack two has been talked about. A New York Undercover sequel has been talked about (too). Maybe I could be captain over there. You never know. you just gotta stay around and the game will come to you.”

At the party, held at the Gansevoort Park Avenue Hotel rooftop, co-star and party honoree Mariska Hartigay paid tribute to Ice, calling him the “OG” of the show. Harry Connick Jr., Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and actress Kelly Giddish were also spotted at the private party.

Ice, accompanied by his buxom wife, Coco, said he was just happy to still be doing something he loves every day.

“Now, to be doing Law & Order for 18 seasons, who could’ve imagined that? So I’m just happy to still be in the game. you can’t really say more than that.”

And the “Cop Killer” rapper insisted he didn’t sell out by playing law enforcement on TV and the big screen.

“Do your research – every rapper has played a cop,” he said. “Tupac played a cop, Dr. Dre played a cop. Snoop Dogg played a cop. So it’s kind of like a rite of passage when you get to be in movies…I think when you cast a street cat as a street cat, that’s not acting. When you cast us as law enforcement or as a teacher, you get a cop with an interesting dynamic, and it works on a screen.”

