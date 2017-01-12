Krispy Kreme Too WOKE: Cop Gets Served Donuts With “Black Lives Matter” Message

Krispy Kreme Releases Statement After Employee Writes “Black Lives Matter” On Cops Donuts

Right or wrong? A Smyrna Krispy Kreme location is under scrutiny after a local police officer reportedly received his box of donuts with the words “Black Lives Matter” scrawled on it.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has published a statement from Krispy Kreme as well as a comment from the Smyrna police:

Louis Defense, spokesman for the Smyrna police, said the agency is looking into the matter, but wouldn’t say much more. “Once we have vetted this issue, I will release a written statement that I will send out,” Defense said.

Here’s the statement from Krispy Kreme:

“As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience,” Sarah Roof, company spokeswoman wrote in an email. “We are continuing to investigate the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld.”

The photo of the Krispy Kreme box was first published by pro-police blog BlueLivesMatter