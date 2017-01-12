Animal Behavior: Obama Family Dog Sunny Bites Family Friend In The Face

Welcome to the family, Sunny. pic.twitter.com/j0slNwCHaw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 20, 2013

Obama’s Family Dog Sunny Bites A White House Visitor In The Face

Looks like Sunny isn’t quite ready for the, shall we say, “unseasoning” the that will be taking place in the White House in 8 days.

According to TMZ, ol’ Sunny took a lil’ chunk out of a family friend’s face when she tried to go down and kiss her. The dog probably wasn’t used to that kind of affection because, melanin.

Anywho, the 18-year-old girl was said to be very upset when White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told her that the bite will require stitches and leave a small scar.

Sunny is a Portuguese Water Dog just like First Dog Bo, its said that the breed isn’t known to be very aggressive so such an attack is out of character. But again, the type of people who currently reside in the White House probably aren’t so inclined to be all in Sunny’s mouth like that.

Image via TMZ/Twitter