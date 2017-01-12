Jesus Take The Wheel: Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old Georgia Girl Live Streams Hanging Suicide

12-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself On Social Media Live Stream

A report on Fox5Atlanta of a 12-year-old girl’s suicide in Polk County, Georgia has local police scrambling to get it removed from the internet permanently.

The NYPost states that days prior to Katelyn Nicole Davis hanging herself from a tree in her front yard, she took to her blog to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted by a family member, “he tried to rape me”.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd says he has been asking sites that have posted the video to remove it, but they are under no requirement to do so by law:

“We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids. We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion”

Unfortunately there is nothing common nor decent about these here internets. SMH.

Image via Facebook